TO check the menace of Anambra youths who prefer to go into learning trade at very tender ages without acquiring basic education, a governorship aspirant for the November 6 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Chukwudozie Nwankwo, has promised to cut down the cost of education in the state.

Dr Nwankwo who addressed market men and women in Onitsha acknowledged the importance of wealth in life noted that acquisition of basic education remains the main foundation in life.

According to him: “Education is the premise of progress, in every society and in every family. It’s the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world.

“Education is the passport for the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

“I will ensure that our children acquire the basic knowledge, by enhancement of existing facilities and quality of education, providing more Infrastructures, enabling environment etc.

ALSO READ: Family raises alarm over 1mth detention of estate Manager by EFCC

“I will reduce the cost of education to a minimal level to ensure that every parent gives his/her child the basic education.

“I believe that investing in our children’s development through quality education from the earliest age is the single most important contribution we can make to the health and wellbeing of our citizens, their capacity and the future prosperity of our state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Anambra 2021: Aspirant promises to slash school fees, boost education appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...