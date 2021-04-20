*As Maduka donates 25 Sienna cars to LG party secretaries

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insisted yesterday that it has not anointed and would never anoint anybody as its candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

This came as a governorship aspirant in the party, Dr. Godwin Maduka donated 25 Sienna cars to the local government secretaries of PDP.

Chairman of the party in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu made the clarification following insinuations that party stakeholders in Abuja had already settled for a particular aspirant said to be wealthy.

Addressing reporters at the party secretariat, Nwobu assured that its candidate would emerge through a transparent primary election that must be fair and acceptable to all the aspirants, party faithful and the generality of Anambra people.

According to Nwobu, the party’s 16 governorship aspirants have already undergone screening exercise at the national secretariat in Abuja and were satisfied with the transparency of the processes.

Donating the 25 cars to the secretaries, Maduka said he was certain to win the governorship election if given the opportunity to lead the party to the poll as its candidate.

He said that he possessed the magic wand to turn around the fortunes of the state as he had done in his community, Umuchukwu where he used his personal funds to build some infrastructures, including hospitals, houses for the less privileged, courts and others that had turned the rural community to a semi-urban centre.

He promised to bring into the state, foreign investors that would transform Anambra State into one of the best economies in Africa.

