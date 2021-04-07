Says APGA will win Anambra

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The National leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, under Edozie Njoku, yesterday revealed that he would conduct the governorship primary of November 6, 2021 of Anambra State.

Njoku spoke in Owerri, after his meetings with stakeholders of APGA from Imo and other states of the federation.

The National chairman said his reasons for planning to conduct the forthcoming governorship primary of Anambra state, was that by virtue of court judgements and orders that his the national chairman of APGA, and that soon the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would do the needful.

According to Njoku, “My advice to Victor Oye, let him organise his own primary and we will organise our own governorship primaries and if he does not, fine, we are still going on to organise our own governorship excercise. We will follow the process as stipulated by the law.

“As of today, what it looks like is that INEC recognised Oye, and Edozie Njoku is the National Chairman by virtue of the court judgements and orders. And you are talking of two governorship primaries, If by today INEC, recognises us what it means is that we have done the necessary things.”

“Our aim is that, we need to win Anambra State. It is important to us whether it is Njoku’s primaries that win or that of Oye, we need to just win Anambra for APGA. All of us are APGA, that woman who is in the market is a member of APGA, APGA is the platform of the Igbo and it never dies.

“If we continue to have this mindset we cannot suffer the way it is now. APGA remains the voice of the Igbo people and APGA, has always been in our bone marrow, so we must put the party together and move forward,” Njoku said.

