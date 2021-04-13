By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

This is certainly a good time for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as 16 aspirants indicated interest in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state on the platform of the party.

The aspirants made up of thirteen men and three women, yesterday, faced the screening committee constituted by the party to clear them for the November 6 primaries.

The party had earlier pegged the expression of interest form at N1 million, compliance form at N5 million, and nomination form at N20 million.

Vanguard reports that the PDP in line with its affirmative action to encourage women to seek elective office, waved nomination fee for all female aspirants meaning that the three ladies paid a total sum of N18 million only, being payment for obtaining expression of interest and compliance forms.

The 13 male aspirants paid a total of N338 million for the expression of interest, compliance, and nomination forms, bringing the total sum generated for the sale of forms to N356 million only.

Although picking a flag bearer for the party would test the resolve of the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee to live above board, all aspirants have since committed to accepting the outcome of the exercise, provided it is conducted transparently and credibly.

Monday, the aspirants faced the Capt. Idris Wada-led screening committee, which earlier in the day, promised to discharge its duty fairly in line with the guidelines set by the party.

At the Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the PDP for the screening was the lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife; aviation tycoon, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; lawmaker representing Nnewi South/Nnewi North/Ekwusigo federal constituency, Hon. Chris Azubogu and Architect Winston Udeh.

Others included the 2017 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tony Nwoye who a few weeks ago, defected to the PDP; Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Ezeemo, Emeka Etiaba, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe, Godwin Maduka, Mrs. Ekwochi Genevieve, Dr. Ifedi Okwena, Ugochukwu Uba, and Walter Ubaka Okeke.

The PDP has reiterated its readiness to take over the South-Eastern state come November 6 even as it flayed the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for failing to justify the confidence reposed in it by Anambrarians in the past eight years.

