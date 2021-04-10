By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–SPECIAL Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Disability Matters,Chukwuka Ezewuzie,has said the disabled community in the state had been transformed by the governor comparable to the developed world.

He said the new lease of life brought to the disabled community has made people living with disability to live like their counterparts in developed countries..

Barrister Chukwuka Ezewuzie, addressing a media conference in Abuja, reeled out why the monumental strides recorded by the government since assumption into office to lead the affairs of the state.

Recalling that in December 2018, Governor Willie Obiano signed into law a bill prohibiting the discrimination of persons with disability, Ezewuzie said so much had followed in ensuring that people live normal life devoid of inconveniences.

The governor,he said, granted people with disability scholarship to schools and gave automatic employment to educated ones.

Barr. Chukwuka Ezewuzie hailed the governor on his giant strides aimed at improving the welfare of persons with disabilities,PWDs.

According to him,Governor Obiano had employed over 200 PWDs since he became governor,a feat he tasked the governor’s counterparts to emulate. “Governor Willie Obiano doesn’t allow anything good to pass Anambra state by, that’s why he invited me from the UK, where I was working as a legal practitioner, to join his government as special adviser on disability matters. As you know, disabled people have a lot to offer for the betterment of any society. “Gone are the days when PWDs were only seen and regarded as beggars. Gratefully, Governor Obiano understood this and has been changing the narratives, through massive employment of PWDs, free education, scholarships, empowerment and what have you. Some governors have been emulating Governor Obiano in catering for the welfare of PWDs and I hope others will join them too. In fact, due to the empowerment by Governor Obiano, you can’t find a single PWDs begging in Anambra, except those not from the state, because Anambra is home for all. “The acronym, EMPOWER, sums up Governor Obiano’s interventions in the lives of PWDs in Anambra as it stands for empowerment, mobilisation, position, opportunity, will power, education and relationship,”he said.

Ezewuzie,who said the media engagement was not a campaign strategy as according to him, “Governor Willie Obiano is not looking to come back for another tenure as this is his 7th year in office”,said it was rather a wakeup call to other states to emulate what he (governor) had done for the disabled in their various states as well.

“Let me issue a disclaimer here that Governor Willie Obiano did not ask me to do this. He is not aware of what I’m doing here.

“I want to thank the good people of Anambra State for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity. His Excellency,Governor Obiano who does not allow anything good to pass Anambra, invited me all the way from the United States of America, he said I should come home let’s make people with disability in Anambra State be like or even better than their counterparts in the developed world,”he said.

