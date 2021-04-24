Mr Afam Mbanefo, Commissioner for Transport in Anambra, has tasked transporters in the state on the importance of plying the roads with roadworthy vehicles.

Mbanefo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday.

According to him, the road worthiness of vehicles contributes about 90 per cent safety to the transporters and other road users.

Mbanefo, therefore, advised motorists to abide by the rules guiding road usage.

He said the state government had continuously engaged in activities aimed at improving the transport system in a manner that obstruction would no longer be recorded as the cause of road crash.

“We have engaged the transporters a lot on safety driving; the need to have good tyres, drivers license, avoidance of alcohol intake amongst others,” Mbanefo said.

READ ALSO:

He said that transporters had been taught to comply with traffic rules, such as obeying traffic lights, the use of parking slots, use of seat belts and not using the phone while driving.

Mbanefo bemoaned the situation whereby some transporters still flout government’s directives despite all the efforts to make things right.

“Heavy duty vehicles break the barriers and ply routes not meant for them,” he said.

He, however, warned that legal actions would, henceforth, be taken against defaulters.

“We expect transporters to play their role, while the government plays its own role, then there will be stability,” he said.

The commissioner commended the Federal Road Safety Corps for supporting and ensuring control and checks on the transporters to reduce instability and crashes on the state roads. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Anambra tasks transporters on road worthiness appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...