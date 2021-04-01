Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has disclosed that the state government has not paid his entitlement since he left office seven years ago.

Obi, who was also the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, said this during an interactive session convened by the Anambra State Chapter of the PDP for national, state, local government and ward officers of the party in preparation for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He said: “Since I left Anambra State Government seven years ago, I have not been given anything, not even a sachet of water by this government. I still go about my duties, giving donations to schools.

“Not even a letter of commendation or even a Christmas or birthday wishes. However, I’m not bothered because that is not why I’m in politics. I’m in politics to contribute to the growth of the country.”

Mr Obi added that he always rejects gift because the needy around need them more than he does.

“Go and ask anybody, I don’t collect gifts. If you have gift for me, please give it to a needy person around you. All the people I have helped to win an election, I have never asked for anything in return.

“That is why I feel pained that somebody could say I demanded N7 billion for putting the governor in office. How can you leave N75 billion for someone and turn around to tell him to give you N7billion out of it?

“That cannot happen. My interest in politics is for the right people to be elected so that our society will be good,” Obi said.

Party delegates, according to Mr Obi, must be careful about whom they elect to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

