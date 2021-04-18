By Ayo Onikoyi

Lawyer, award-winning actress and movie producer, Angel Ufuoma is set to hit the Nigerian entertainment space with her brand new talk show christened, The Angel’s No Filters Show.

Speaking, the indigene of Delta State said: “I am so excited. This is my dream come true and I am glad that after so many years, it has come to fruition. The Angel’s No Filters Show is a talk show which aims to present and project positive viewpoints of cultural and business development in Africa and create opportunities by proffering solutions to critical issues and challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the creative industry.

“Angel’s No Filters Show is an engaging talk show involving several entertainment celebrities including Uru Eke, Shirley Igwe, Jimmy Odukoya and Ifeanyi Kalu among a host of others airing their opinion on critical Nigerian entertainment issues; as well as bastions of the Nigerian business community proffering solutions to major economic and political issues.”

Angel added that the show will showcase the Nigerian business community, major cultural institutions and celebrities in the film, music, fashion and culinary arts industries.

Angel Ufuoma is an entertainment producer, TV Personality, actress and lawyer. Following in the footsteps of her thespian mother, Nollywood veteran, Princess Tina Amuziam, she has produced several entertainment projects and starred in top Nollywood global productions including Tony Abulu’s Doctor Bello. She produced the Nigerian blockbusters, Superstar, Spellbound among other titles all featuring A-list Nigerian actors.

Angel Ufuoma studied law and was called to the Bar in Nigeria. After practising the respected profession for a couple of years, she joined the mega International Entertainment Company, Black Ivory Communications with U.S affiliations as an Attorney and she quickly exhibited great promise especially in the areas of Copyrights infringement law and was sent by the company for further training in America.

In the U.S, Angel’s passion for film and acting was re-kindled and she seized the opportunity to study Technique and Character Psychology with a respected acting tutor, Susan Strausberg, and observed intense stage and dramatic study at the National Black Theatre, New York City. She also studied TV presenting, interviewing, poise and dialogue structure in preparation for her life-long passion of eventually owning her own talk show.

On returning to Nigeria, Angel Ufuoma quickly emerged as the sought after new lead for Nollywood producers as well as hostess for major entertainment events. She co-hosted several shows with top entertainers including ace comedians Gordons, Seyi Law and others. Angel also anchored a television special Nollywood Sings, produced by Nollywood great, Kingsly Ogoro.

Angel has featured in leading roles in several Nollywood movies including Sinister, I love you two, My Brother’s Wife’, ‘Honey Meet Somto’, ‘Devil in Red’, ‘The Pastor’s Wives’ etc. She currently mentors young women aspiring to excel in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The Angel’s No Filters Show is produced by Pink Roof Studios Nigeria, in association with Blaze Channel USA, and hosted by Angel Ufuoma, a lawyer who also is a distinguished film producer, actor and International Marketing and Communications Executive.

Her awards include African Actors Award at The Voice Achievers’ Awards, Holland and Most Promising Actress Award at the Daylight Achievers Leadership Awards among others.

