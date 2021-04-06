Another member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sulaiman Aliyu Lere, has passed on barely four days after the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Maitala died.

It was gathered that Hon Lere died at a hospital in Kaduna after a brief illness on Tuesday.

Lere, who recently returned to the House after the Court of Appeal reinstated him, reportedly died at the popular Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Maitala died alongside his son and an aide in a car accident along the Keffi/Abuja expressway.

This brings the number of deaths recorded in the House to four since the month of February.

The Nation reports that the 53-year-old Lere recently won his case at the Court of Appeal, which reinstated him as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the House of Representatives election for the Lere Federal Constituency, Kaduna.

No official report has been released by the family as of the time of filing this report. One of his aides, Tukura Abdulazeez, however, told the publication on phone that the lawmaker died this morning and will be buried at 5.00 pm in his home town, Lere, Saminaka local government area of Kaduna state.

