A Nigerian living in Britain was on Sunday, 18 April, declared missing by the British police after he was said to have left his parents house at midnight on Saturday and has not been seen since then.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye, another Nigerian was on March 31 declared missing by the British Police and after one week of the search, his body was later found inside a forest on April 7.

In the latest case of the missing person, the Newham Metropolitan Police on Sunday declared 28-year-old Toby Olokodana, who was said to be autistic, missing from his home in Newham, England.

According to a statement by the Newhan Metropolitan Police on its Twitter handle @MPSNewham, Toby Olokodana, who is also said to be suffering from learning difficulties, left home around midnight and his parents are said to be extremely worried about his safety and welfare.

According to his bio on Facebook, Toby studied at Newham College and Cumberland Sports College.

The Newham Police also said they had launched a massive search for him just as they said they are also concerned about his safety following series of killings of missing people in the country.

In the statement posted on Sunday, April 18, Newham Met Police said: “Toby Olokodana has been missing from his home in Newham since midnight. Toby is autistic and has learning difficulties.

“He is known to frequent transport hubs and travels on trains. His family and police are concerned for his welfare.”

