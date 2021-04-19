By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Nigerian Customs Service has agreed to demolish the old scanner centre obstructing the laying of tracks into the Apapa port, expected to be completed within six months.

He disclosed this Monday after the technical meeting with stakeholders on ways to address the challenges affecting the completion of the third track leading to Apapa Port.

Amaechi in a statement issued by his media aide Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni said a decision was reached to create a temporary alternative route inside the port during the period of the demolition.

The minister, however, said the inauguration would hold in spite of the delay in completion of the last track, adding that the two tracks that led to the Apapa Port had already been completed.

“We have decided in the meeting that a temporary alternative route would be established inside the port while they start demolishing, after which the rail track will be laid. A survey will be done under the water to find out about the cracks.

“We have also decided that the drainage should be expanded to accommodate more water to reduce the flood on the rail track. There are three tracks and only one track is not able to enter the port which will be resolved. They should be able to remove the customs building in six months,” he said.

He, however, noted that freight operation directly from the port would reduce the cost of doing business and increase government revenue.

