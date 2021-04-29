[FILES] Makinde. Photo: TWITTER/SEYIAMAKINDE

• Arapaja vows to deliver S’West states to PDP

• ‘Fayose absent at exco inauguration’ Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has debunked a statement by the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the ruling party will be in power beyond 2023.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of the executives of the South-West Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House, Abodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said Nigerians were tired of APC maladministration and aloofness.

At the inauguration, Fayose was absent but those present included Dr. Saka Balogun, Soji Adajunodo, Kunmi Mustapha, Dayo Ogungbenro, Bisi Ilaka, Kehinde Odebunmi, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja and others.

Makinde, who urged the executives to bring all angry and aggrieved members to the fold to defeat the APC in 2023, said: “As I said at the congress that the contest was a family affair. Our intention in the last South-West congress is not to defeat our fellows but to bring out the best materials to defeat APC. I am glad that our best have emerged. We don’t want anyone staying outside and throwing stones.

“Bring in all angry and aggrieved members and give them stones to throw outside. We have to ensure that all our members are brought back to the fold because unity is what we desire and that’s what will win the zone for us.

“It is true I have not called some people. I am not the one that won the election. Those who won should call them. I will call them too.

“For us in the South-West, it is time we ensure we take our rightful positions. We must win the elections. The stakes are high. That is why it is important not to allow those that want to distract our party.”

Earlier, Arapaja said the new leadership would leave no stone unturned in moving the party forward.

He vowed to win all the six states in the region for the PDP, saying: “We don’t need a soothsayer to know that all is not well with the party. In the recent past, PDP held sway in the South-West having gained control of five out of the six states, while the central government belonged to us . Today, PDP controls Oyo State in the South-West.”

“Where did we go wrong? Where did we miss it? What brought our party to this state? These and lots more are questions begging for answers. However, the reasons are not far-fetched. Internal wrangling among members in the party, polarisation of party structure for selfish motives, too much love for monetary and pecuniary gains, extortion, imposition of weak and unpopular candidates over and above strong and accepted ones. All these and lots more have driven us to this state.

“We have to go back to the winning days. This time, not five out of six but the whole six shall be won for PDP.”

