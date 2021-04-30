Mbaka

Mr Yekini Nabena, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, has advised Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, against making statements that can destabilise the country.

Nabena in a statement on Friday in Abuja threatened to expose Mbaka to the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and the Pope, if he continues to cause disaffection for the Federal Government with his utterances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbaka is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, located in the outskirt of Enugu State.

Mbaka is a celebrity and a force in the Eastern region with many followers, though very controversial.

The cleric was said to have recently called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over rising insecurity in the country.

He was reported to have made the call at a recent Church service, where he expressed concern on the way the country was being run by the Buhari-led administration.

Ahead of the 2015 Presidential election, Mbaka openly criticised ex-President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and supported Buhari who, he said had the solution to Nigeria`s challenges.

Mbaka had said that ex-President Jonathan failed to stem the tide of insecurity and corruption in the country, hence be voted out for Buhari to come in.

Nabena, however, said it was unfortunate for a man of God who was supposed to deploy all known spiritual means to avert crisis to engage himself in politics.

He said it was disheartening that Mbaka was threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people.

Nabena, making reference to Mark 4: 35-40 in the Holy Bible, where Jesus Christ calm a raging storm, said Jesus did not blame anyone but prayed and calm the storm.

“One will wonder who Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time.

“In fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured a constituted authority that’s why he paid his tax; we are calling on Fr. Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians.

“It is obvious that he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with politicians and has found another political ally,’’ Nabena said.

He advised Mbaka to leave political messages for politicians, adding that calling on President Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the country`s current challenges was ungodly.

Nabena further advised Mbaka not to take his luck too far because“there are lots to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration’’.

The APC spokesman called on other clerics to emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Pastor W.F Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

He said they should also emulate other true men of God, who would rather fast and pray to avert crisis in the country instead of threatening the government of the day.



