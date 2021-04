Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom have again rejected the choice of the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio as leader of the party in the state. A group within the party led by a former two-time military administrator of Rivers and Ogun states, Group Captain Sam Ewang (retd) had […]

The post APC stakeholders reject Akpabio as party leader in Akwa Ibom appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...