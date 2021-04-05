By Bashir Bello – Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state on Monday said the ruling party All Progressive Congress, APC, is still a mixture of parties and yet to graduate to become a compound, a single and indivisible party. Ganduje stated this during the APC Constitution Review Meeting for the North West, under the chairmanship of Professor Tahir Mamman.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said the Ganduje frown at how the party is abandoned after election.

“Our culture in democratic practice in Nigeria is that, after elections parties are abandoned.

“Until when another election is around the corner. But our great party, the APC, now said ‘No to this.’ Even during elections, you will see that, it is only candidates who control parties, not party leaders. We also said ‘No to this’.

“APC, as a party, started like a mixture, ANC, ANPP, CPC, APGA, nPDP, among others. Up to now the party is still a mixture, not graduated to become a compound. With this review, we will look into that.

”While redirecting all those appendages, we will now come to have a single and indivisible party as an entity.

“By this constitution review meeting, we are reassessing the process and the situation. At the end of it all, we will produce a document that will control the conduct of our party people, our government at all levels and all who are involved.

“We in Kano, we take all party issues very seriously. We have strong party caucuses at Ward, local government and state levels. And they all meet monthly.

“We also meet with principal officers of the party from all the 44 local governments. We are sure that this process will further strengthen our internal democracy,” Ganduje said.

The Governor while commending the composition of the Review Committee described the persons as learned people of repute, seasoned and experienced politicians just as he expressed optimism that the exercise would be fruitful.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Review Committee for the North West Zone, Prof. Mamman emphasized on the need to conduct the exercise to address some gaps that might arise in the movement of the party.

“APC being a product of merger, we should know that some gaps are there and will surely be manifested after some times. This process will look into all the organs and how they can be run.

“We need to make our party and this document, Constitution, modern. We are also, making the exercise people-oriented.”

Earlier the State Party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, commended the effort of the national office while assuring of it total support to ensure that the exercise achieved the desired outcome.

In attendance were the House Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Right Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, Senator Abba Aji, Secretary to Kano State Government, among others.

