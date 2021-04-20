By Aare Wole Arisekoka

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was formed towards the 2015 general elections with an aim to dislodge the then ruling party, the People Democratic Party of Nigeria.

During the negotiation, so many far-reaching decisions were made which include sharing of political offices by each zone. The Presidency was zoned to the Northwest, Senate Presidency to the North East and Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South-West among so many others.

After the election, Bukola Saraki and his co-travellers from his former party, the People Democratic Party (PDP) staged what can be termed as a palace coup to undermine the initial agreement they had before the 2015 general election to install himself, as Senate President.

The President and the rest of the elders in the party were not happy with Saraki. They gave the Party Chairman the go-ahead to deal with Saraki and make sure he did not return to the Senate.

Tambuwal installed his co-traveller from the PDP, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara as Speaker of the House of Representatives, contrary to the earlier agreement made before the 2015 elections that the South-West should produce the next Speaker of the House.

Both Tambual and Dogara were frustrated out of the APC.

To the general election in 2019, President Buhari, in one of his meetings with the elders of APC, charged the party leaders that their initial agreement must be followed this time around and he specifically told the then Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and powerful party leaders like Late Isa Funtua, Late Mallam Abba Kyari, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, that the choice of Sen. Lawan from the North East and Rt Hon Gbajabiamila must not be changed under any circumstances.

He wrote the two names on a piece of paper and handed it over to the party chairman.

It is not surprising that the President took the bold decision because of his past antecedents, he is a man of his word. If he gives his word, you can go and sleep with it.

To the 2023 general elections, the APC had its zoning formula since 2012, unknown to the current lightweight politicians who were either in another party or not politicians.

The Presidential candidate of the APC in 2023 will come from the South, the Senate President will come from the South.

This is the authentic zoning formula agreed on since 2012 by the APC leaders when the current town crier was in his former Party, PDP.

The way Saraki and Tambuwal left the APC awaits some people who call themselves the leaders of the APC now in Abuja.

Some of you must go back to where you came from. Your party has no integrity, no discipline!

APC is a noble party belonging to the people of integrity. What is lacking in your Party!

This is the APC template for 2023, if you don’t like it return to your party of ‘corruption is not stealing.’

APC Presidential Ticket Zoning

* President – (South)

* Vice President – (North)

* Senate President – (South)

* Deputy Senate President – (North)

* House of Reps Speaker – (North)

* House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South)

APC National Working Committee Zoning

(a) National Chairman – (North)

(b) National Secretary – (South)

(c) National Treasurer – (South)

(d) Financial Secretary – (North)

(e) Legal Officer – (North)

(f) Welfare Officer – (South)

(g) Auditor – (North)

(h) National Youth Leader – (South)

(i) National Woman Leader – (South)

(j) Publicity Secretary – (South)

(k) Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South)

