The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will set up a registration appeal committee to consider complaints from members on the conduct of its ongoing membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the committee’s ninth meeting, held at the party’s national secretariat.

Akpanudoedehe said that the meeting discussed the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections and reviewed the committee’s activities in the last quarter.

He added that the meeting also evaluated the party’s ongoing membership registration, revalidation and update exercise across the federation and discussed its affairs.

He further added that the meeting reviewed the Federal Government’s interventions in security challenges in some parts of the country and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at addressing the situation.

He particularly lauded the president for the counter- actions taken against the spate of insecurity across the country.

Akpanudoedehe said that the meeting passed a vote of confidence on Buhari and urged leaders at all levels to show restraint in comments that would not unite the country in the face of insecurity.

“The meeting also commended the chairman of CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, for his peaceful mien and dexterity, which have endeared high profile defections to APC,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said that the resolutions reached at the meeting were in line with the CECPC’s commitment to implementing all decisions of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly the task of ensuring internal democracy, repositioning and rebuilding the party.

