By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said, yesterday, that the chances of the party retaining the Presidency in 2023 were as bright as midnight star.

He also said no president would intentionally want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

Tinubu said:“I don’t want to predict that one (chances of the APC retaining power at the centre, after President Buhari) right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We will continue to work for a better Nigeria and that is what you need.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption into everything, we have a nation to build, we have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will do that; he will comply with the Constitution. So, how it happens? Read the Nigerian Constitution and find out from the INEC website.”

The former governor of Lagos State stated this, while fielding questions from journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday night, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by APC’s pioneer interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, debunked the insinuations that he has a frosty relationship with the President.

Asked what the President should do to address the security situation in the country, he called for effective security and communication.

READ ALSO:

His words: “Cooperation, understanding and determination; effective security, effective information. No president will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. No one will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while. That’s all.”

On the agenda of his visit, he said: “It is to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more. He will have more information than we have, but we are his ears close to the ground and we have to exchange views so that a better Nigeria is grounded. That’s all.”

On the best way forward, Tinubu said: “The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people. The welfare of our people is extremely important.

“And yes, every nation will go through these curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.”

Further asked to comment on the insinuation that he has an unhealthy relationship with the President, the APC helmsman said: “Nothing like that, there is nothing like unhealthy (relationship with the President). Who is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship? I don’t have to disturb him (Buhari) openly on camera, is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post APC will retain Presidency in 2023 — Tinubu appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...