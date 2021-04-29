By Dapo Akinrefon GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, declared that the bad governance exhibited by the All Progressives Congress, APC, would not extend beyond 2023, noting that Nigerians have become tired of the party and will kick it out of power at the polls.

Governor Makinde, who said this during the inauguration of the South-West PDP Zonal Executives, held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said the redemption of the country has begun from the South-West geopolitical zone.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the unity of the PDP will secure victory for the party in the South-West and Nigeria.

His words: “I want to thank you all for the peaceful transfer of power in South-West PDP. I want to also congratulate you, the Chairman and other zonal executive members of the South-West PDP, and pray that you will steer the ship of the party to a fair haven.

”As I said before we started voting at the congress, it is a family affair and our intention was not to defeat ourselves but to bring forward our best materials, which we can use to defeat APC. And I am glad that our best materials for the South-West are seated right before me.

”We need to show the entire country that we are ready to take power back at the centre. I was reading in the newspaper where a national leader of the APC said that the APC will be in power beyond 2023. I want to say it is a big lie. Let them hear that from this South-West PDP Congress, the redemption of Nigeria has started. Nigerians are tired of all the misgovernance of the APC at the national level. Is it insecurity? Is it an economic meltdown? Is it the aloofness of the entire leadership of government at the national level? Is that what is giving them the assurance of continuing beyond 2023? No, Nigerians will not take that.”

The governor equally charged the new executive members to bring aggrieved members back to the fold, saying “We don’t want anyone staying on the outside and throwing stones on the inside. We want you to go out to anyone in PDP South-West that may be aggrieved, bring them inside. So, we have to ensure that all our members are brought back to the fold because unity is what we desire and unity is what will win the zone for us.”

In his remarks, the newly-inaugurated South-West PDP Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, said the most important thing to him and members of the Zonal executive is to return the lost glory of PDP in the zone.

Like this: Like Loading...