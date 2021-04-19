By Providence Adeyinka

Ariston Thermo Heating Technology Nigeria Limited, member of the Ariston Thermo Group –global leader in thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial usage, has introduced the Ariston Aures range of instant water heater into the Nigerian market.

A statement from the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, Mr. Gaurav Bisaria, said that the new Aures range of electric instant water heater was borne out of the group’s vision of delivering sustainable comfort to everyone, everywhere.

He said that the need to provide an instant water heater that can deliver smooth, fast, never-before hot water experience was identified in the Nigerian market because a lot of houses in Nigeria do not have the hot and cold pipes required for installation of the storage water heaters, making it difficult to install water heaters in such houses

Aures range of electric instant water heater was specially designed with these problems in mind, enabling everyone the comfort of the hot water experience.

“Aures is the fastest way to provide unlimited hot water whenever you need it, for comfort and good bathing experience. One unique benefit of Aures electric instant water heaters is that the hot water is delivered instantaneously and maintains constant temperature all through the duration of bath,” he said.

Bisaria said that Aures comes with instant water heating technology for unlimited hot water at hyper speed which saves time, ensuring that hot water is always ready whenever it is needed.

He explained that Aures has been designed to produce hot water at a constant temperature without variation guaranteeing total protection against sudden increase in water temperature, all to satisfy the customers’ hot water needs.

He further noted that the Aures range of Instant Water Heaters, which can fit into existing piping in the house, are available in two types- single point and multipoint.

According to him, while the single point is suitable for use with the shower handle provided with the product, the multipoint type can deliver hot water to different bathrooms and taps within the house, making both types ideal for families of various sizes.

