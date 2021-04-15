The Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff Collage (AFCSC), AVM Ebenezer Alade, has disclosed that the college had initiated plans to begin a Masters degree in Security Studies programme.

Alade disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said that the college had continued to review its curriculum, which had broaden its scope to be able to award Masters degrees.

According to him, the college had requested approval for the masters programme because what they do for the armed forces was sufficient to earn them Masters degrees.

“But because they have not been given credit, we need to bring the table from the university and complete the course by adding so many units.

“The Nigeria Defence Academic (NDA) has looked at our programme and our curriculum and have agreed that what we have is sufficient to enable us to provide Masters in, may be, Security Studies, which is sufficient for our officers.

“In terms of training, a lot has been achieved in the college and I want to intimate you that more emphasis had been laid on joint training among the services,” he said.

The Commandant solicited for more support from the Nigerian Army in the provision of accommodation, so as to increase the number of its intake.

The COAS, Attahiru, while responding, assured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to continue to support and collaborate with the collage to fulfill its mandate.

Attahiru lauded the college for the transformation of its infrastructure and standardisation of training to enhance the operational manpower of the armed forces

