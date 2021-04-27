The Nigerian Army has condemned the indiscriminate sharing on social media of graphic pictures of personnel who die in the cause of defending and protecting the country from its adversaries. The Army, therefore, announced that it will take legal action against such “despicable and unacceptable” acts in order to protect troops who die in action. […]

