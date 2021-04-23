Janet Osemudiamen

Arsenal defender William Saliba, who is currently on loan to Nice, has reportedly been slapped with a one-month suspended ban by the French FA after an X-rated video he was involved in went viral earlier this year.

Saliba, 20, was sent to Nice until the end of the season after he failed to break into the first-team at the Emirates.

He has largely impressed back in his native France, making 15 league appearances and becoming an important part of the side.

But there was controversy when a video, which is believed to be around three years old, surfaced showing Saliba filming himself in a youth team locker room while another player was sat masturbating.

The French Football Federation have investigated the video, and deemed it “harmful to the image of the federation and of football as a whole.”

According to RMC Sport Saliba has been handed his punishment – but will not be prevented from playing any games due to the fact it is a suspended sentence.

It is also believed he has been warned about his conduct, and his sanction will come into effect from Monday April 26.

Saliba’s future is unclear, with the player’s loan spell due to finish at the end of next month.

Much will depend on whether Gunners manager Mikel Arteta believes he is now ready for first-team action, with Saliba still yet to make his senior debut for the North Londoners.