Art Beijing expo returns for May Day holiday

Spring in Beijing is growing hotter as more and more cultural venues are becoming crowded with art lovers thirsty for exhibitions and other events after China almost wins the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming Art Beijing, one of China’s biggest art expos will return to the capital from Friday to Monday.

Self Portrait by Xin Dongwang Photo: Courtesy of Art Beijing

Featuring contemporary art, photographs and designs from more than 80 art institutions, the 2021 Art Beijing is one of the biggest art expos being held in Asia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several special programs will be highlighted at the expo including an exhibition of artworks from British artist Damien Hirst and young Chinese talents, as well as portraits by veteran artist Xin Dongwang.

Prints of works by Hirst include his 2016 series Colour Field, Colour Chart, The Aspects and Grace in 2017 as well as his three most well-known painting series Kaleidoscope Paintings, Spot Paintings and Spin Paintings.

Chinese painter Xin Dongwang is known for his portraits of people at different rungs on the social ladder. A number of his paintings will make their debut at the expo to give visitors a chance to review the social changes that have taken place in China from 2004 to 2013.

