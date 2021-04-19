By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has commended and honoured an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Sunday Erhabor, attached to the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, for rare display of professionalism, composure and self-restraint in the face of extreme provocation.

Sanwo-Olu, who praised the officer for his laudable behaviour when the Commissioner of Police, CP, Hakeem Odumosu presented him at the State House, Ikeja, said, “We are quick to condemn policemen, especially when they are found wanting; we are very quick to admonish them as well, but officer Erhabor’s demeanor shows there are still commendable police officers.

“In the real heat of provocation ASP Sunday Erhabor displayed restraint and calmness. He restrained himself from taking law into his own hands. I think the gesture is enough to bring him out so he can be used as a testimonial and encouragement for others that they can be civil and law abiding as exemplified by ASP Erhabor.

“We thank him for showing patience and decorum, and others should emulate him.”

Recall that in a video that went viral at the weekend, Erhabor was assaulted by a motorist, Victor Ebhomenyen, 33, who contravened traffic laws by driving against traffic.

Erhabor was however, calm and composed, and exercised self-restraint despite in [possession of AK-47 rifle. The incident happened at Four Point Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island.

A statement by the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Ebhomenyen drove against vehicular traffic, assaulting and causing bodily injuries to a police officer attached to the RRS.

Ebhomenyen’s vehicle has since been impounded and taken to the Lagos State Taskforce Office in Oshodi, for appropriate penalty in tandem with provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018).

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Assault: Sanwo-Olu honours police officer for professionalism appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...