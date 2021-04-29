Assemblies of God, Ikwerre Central District, Men`s Ministries, will hold a three-day men’s convention themed: ‘Back to Bethel for total recovery and dominion.’

It will begin on April 29 and end May 1 at Assemblies of God Church, No. 5, Emole Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The District Superintendent, Rev. Mike Japheth, will host the programme, which will commence 10.00a.m. daily.

There will be a medical outreach with free health checks and treatment. It will also provide cervical cancer screening and treatment for women.





