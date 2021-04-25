An assistant superintendent of police, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has been killed while three other officers were inflicted with various degrees of injured after a mob attack in Adamawa State.

The police command in the state, on Saturday, the mob attacked the police operatives while they were trying to arrest the leader of a criminal gang.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson, Sulaiman Nguroje, a deputy superintendent, the incident took place between 12 pm and 1 am on Saturday in Lafiya, Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Nguroje said that the mob numbering about 60 attacked the police trying to arrest a suspect involved in a case of conspiracy and theft.

The statement read:

“On April 24, 2021, between the hours of 12 am and 1 am, the command’s operatives attached to Numan Division while in Lafiya to effect the arrest of a criminal involved in a case of conspiracy and theft that is under investigation were attacked by hoodlums numbering about 60 armed with dangerous weapons.

“Following the attack, one officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi, paid the supreme price while three others sustained varying degrees of injury. The Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu, commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased officer.

“He warned that consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engage in an unwarranted attack on any police officer and directs all command DPOs, HODs, and operational commanders to employ legally permissible measures to protect lives and property.’’

