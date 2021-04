Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike to demand the implementation of a new salary scheme for polytechnic lecturers. The union is also demanding payment of salaries and promotion allowances owed lecturers by some state governments. The union said the industrial action kicks off on Tuesday and said it will be […]

The post ASUP begin indefinite strike appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...