The Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday said that the United Kingdom wanted to pacify the Igbo people, over the wrongs did to them.

INC, president, Chilos Godsent, spoke in Owerri while reacting to the report that the United Kingdom was planning to grant asylum to alleged persecuted members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

INC argued that it was part of the move by the UK to address the anomalies which they had supported in Nigeria. But however, the INC, said that it believed that the UK, was not sincere in its move for asylum.

According to INC, the president said: “The Only thing is that the UK, is trying to address some of the anomalies targeted on the Igbo nation. They want the Igbo to feel pacified and believe that the UK is in for social justice.

“The UK wants to redeem its image. In the history of Nigeria, the UK has not shown any support for the Igbo nation. They know that things have fallen apart in Nigeria.”

When Vanguard asked if it could bring about the needed peace in the country, INC said: “The damage has been done. It cannot be cleaned. They just want to pacify the Igbos. The UK government is not sincere and genuine in their move.”

