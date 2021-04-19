By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, has disclosed that the gunmen who razed the Uzuakoli Police station in the Bende council area, used dynamite and rocket launchers which frustrated the efforts of the policemen guarding the station to repel them.

He stated that the gunmen attacked the station a few minutes before 3 am Monday. According to him, the gunmen also freed detainees at the station while no life was lost.

Ogbonna, who stated this in Umuahia, further explained that no arm was lost in the attack, while the gunmen destroyed the building, patrol vans, exhibit vehicles and cars parked at the station.

In his words; “The gunmen attacked the station a few minutes before 3 am Monday. Policemen on duty attempted to repel the attack but the use of high calibre weapons by the gunmen thwarted their efforts.”

The PPRO disclosed that the investigation is ongoing and urged the public not to hesitate to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the gunmen.

