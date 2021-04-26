By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has ‘closely monitored dangerous developments in Imo State which culminated in Saturday’s brazen and gruesome attack on the residence of the State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma’, describing it as an attack on democracy.

APC disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC.

The party equally condemned what it described as the wanton attacks on police personnel and formations in Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra states, and Rivers State.

“We stand with the Nigeria Police Force and families of the victims in this difficult time as we mourn the deaths of innocent and dedicated security personnel simply carrying out their duty of protecting life and property.

“In Imo state, the attack on the Governor’s residence is an attack on democracy and constituted authority serving the interest of the good people of Imo state.

“While we are still in shock over the ugly turn of events in the state, the party sympathises with Sen. Hope Uzodimma and all affected in the bestial attack. We have since learnt that there were fatalities with others injured and maimed during the attack.

“The party and indeed our security services will definitely not watch helplessly as some persons and interests attempt to turn Imo state to a killing field. We call on the good people of Imo state to go about their legal activities without fear and resist these enemies of the state”, APC stated.

It said the security services must fish out the perpetrators of these attacks and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law so as to restore dignity to the citizenry and confidence in the system, particularly democratic and security structures.

