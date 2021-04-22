By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Following the incessant attacks on police formations in the South-East zone, Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor, on Police Affairs, Dr Collins Ugochukwu Obi, has tasked the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to lay more focus on intelligence gathering and retraining of policemen to deal with the attacks.

Obi who stated this in Umuahia explained that modern policing is mainly intelligence-based, stressing that it is the only way security agents can nip attacks in the bud against the efforts of criminal elements.

In his words; “The increasing attack on police formations in the South East is really disturbing; policemen are killed and their stations burnt. Insecurity is growing; the trend must be nipped in the bud. I know the police have been doing their best within what is available to them, but more effort needs to be put up in the area of intelligence gathering, retraining of officers and most importantly, funding.

We can’t also rule out the place training and retraining of policemen to equip them for the job of providing security. The welfare of police must also be prioritized. Above all, there is a need for robust intelligence gathering. The police management team should focus on these areas.”

Commending Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for providing logistics support to the security agencies in the state, he stated that the Ebubeagu security outfit set up by the Governors of the South-East zone would help to secure the zone against killer herdsmen and other criminals.

He commended the IGP for posting the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr Ene Okon, to zone 9, Umuahia, describing him as a known crime buster and professional police officer whose tenure as Commissioner of Police in Abia State, sent criminals out of the state.

Obi urged residents of the states in the South-East zone not to hesitate to volunteer information about criminal activities to the security agencies.

“The criminals who perpetrate these wicked acts live among us. Security should not be left for the security agencies alone, everybody must join hands to keep society safe. Residents should not fear to volunteer timely and credible information to the Police. You can volunteer information to the AIGs, Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers; these rank of officers can never betray you,” he said.

