By Bashir Bello, Kano

A prison warder, Aminu Ibrahim attached to Kano Correctional Centre, and a drug dealer have been arrested in connection with the last Thursday night uproar and attempted jailbreak in Kano Central Prison, Kurmawa facility.

The persons were said to have supplied and smuggled in the illicit items for the inmates causing mayhem as the inmates protested against officials who impounded the illegal items.

The spokesperson of the correctional facility, Musbahu Kofar Nassarawa confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Monday.

Musbahu said the duo have since been handed over to the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for further investigation.

He further vowed that anybody found guilty would be brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, “following the last Thursday incident, the Controller, Suleiman T. Suleiman set up a committee to unravel persons who smuggled the illicit items into the facility.

“A prison warder who joined the service two years ago was found in connection with the smuggling of the items into the facility and a drug dealer who supplied him illicit items. We have since handed them over to the operatives of the NDLEA for further investigation.

“investigation by the committee is still ongoing to unravel other persons, staffs or outsider in connection with smuggling of illicit items into the facility to ensure that they are brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Sometimes back, we arrested a woman who concealed illicit drugs “wee-wee” inside a carton of Indomie and smuggled into the facility. Similarly, we found a young lady who cooked soup and concealed illicit drugs under the soup she brought for an inmate.

“We also got an elderly woman who hides handset in her headgear for onward delivery to inmates.

“Anybody found guilty will not be spared,” Musbahu however stated.

Recall that inmates numbering about 150 “condemned inmates” had last Thursday night fomented trouble and protested against officials for impounding illicit items smuggled into the facility for their use and in the process attempted jailbreak which was foiled.

