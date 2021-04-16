Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is critically ill, sources have said.

It was gathered that the Justice Minister has been hospitalized in Abuja, a development that comes after he slumped in Sokoto while on an official visit.

He slumped shortly after delivering his address during his visit to Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital. The incident made his aides and stupefied dignitaries at the event quickly surround him, successfully resuscitate him, and prop him up back on his feet.

Malami, who recently returned from an official visit to Turkey, was in Sokoto for the inauguration of the reconstructed State High Court complex. The Justice Minister slumped after delivering his speech but was swiftly revived. Witnesses say Malami looked feeble and exceedingly tired. A source who seems to be familiar with the development said as soon as the Minister of Justice landed in Abuja, he was immediately hospitalized at an undisclosed hospital.

Malami was accompanied to Sokoto on Monday by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, and other top officials to commission the reconstructed State High Court complex.

The commissioning of the High Cout Complex comes as judiciary workers have embarked on a nationwide strike over issues of financial autonomy.

Like this: Like Loading...