Three unions in Kebbi have staged a protest to push for the autonomy of the judiciary and legislature.

The unions were the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the unions trekked from the Federal High Court to Government House, in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, where they presented a protest letter to Gov. Atiku Bagudu.

The protesters were armed with placards with inscriptions such as: ” “Respect the Constitution”; “Give us our autonomy in accordance with section 121(3) of the 1999 constitution, as amended and Order No.10 of 2020”, among others.

The state Chairman of JUSUN, Umar Bawa, said the three unions were dismayed by the attempts of some institutions to frustrate the implementation of the autonomy of the judiciary and legislature.

He said that the unions viewed the autonomy of the two arms of government as necessary towards embedding democratic principle of separation of powers.

“Which in turn, guarantees positive progressive, effective, and efficient checks and balance among the three arms of government, especially at the state level.

READ ALSO:

“We wish to express our unreserved disgust and dismay with the actions of some Nigerians and institutions for aiming to discredit and exterminate this democratic prerequisite, through frustrating its implementation,” Bawa said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of NBA in the state, Kamiru Aliyu, said that the autonomy of the two arms of government was the threshold of their independence, which would allow them to discharge their duties effectively.

Responding, Gov. Bagudu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alhaji Mustapha Gwandu, commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

He assured them that their message would be delivered to the governor for proper action. (NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Autonomy: NBA, JUSUN, PASAN stage protest in Kebbi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...