By Lawani Mikairu

Azman Air Tuesday apologised to the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, over false allegations made by a staff of the airline against the Director General.

The airline also extended the apology to the authority and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for the embarrassment the published allegations would have caused them.

According to a statement signed by Azman Air‘s Accountable Manager, Muhammad Hadi Abdulmunaf and released Tuesday night, the airline said it has established that the letter containing the false allegations actually came from a staff of the airline, to management’s disappointment.

The statement by the airline read: “On March 21, 2021, we issued a press statement expressing our surprise and shock at a publication credited to us in which the integrity and reputation of the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, came under attack as a result of the decision taken by the regulator to suspend our operations based on safety considerations”.

”In the said press release, we denied management’s knowledge and approval for such careless and unfortunate allegations made against the person of the DG but promised to conduct internal investigations as to the source/s of the allegations.

”We have now conducted such in-house investigations which led to accusations and counter accusations amongst our staff as to who did it.

”We have established that, at least, it came from one of them hence our disappointment with ourselves.”

“It is true that we were contacted, just as other airlines in the country, to advertise our services in the ICAO magazine for which payment was to be made.

”We inadvertently failed to make this payment which however had nothing to do with the personal accounts of the DG but the publishers of the magazine.”

“At the suspension of our services by the NCAA, an overzealous staff, who erroneously thought that the suspension was dictated by our failure to pay for the advert, without the knowledge and consent of management of Azman, authored the unfortunate allegations against the DG.”

“We wish to unreservedly tender our apologies to both the person of Capt. Musa Nuhu and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

”We state categorically that there wasn’t and, there is still, no iota of truth in the allegations which are capable of damaging the reputations of the DG and the NCAA.

”We equally extend our apologies to the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, for any embarrassment our actions may have caused him and the government.”

“We regret every inconvenience caused the DG, NCAA, the Minister of Aviation and the aviation industry in Nigeria as a result of our publication of that falsehood.

”While we seek forgiveness for our actions, we promise to tighten our communication controls to avoid future embarrassing situations as this one caused by us”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Azman Air apologizes to NCAA DG, Minister over false allegations appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...