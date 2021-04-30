Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team Friday said actor Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, may be tried for four offences including indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault.

It said it has contacted the complainant with a view to “providing the necessary support”.

LSDSVRT highlighted some sections of the Lagos State’s law on sexual and domestic violence and the likely punishment if the Nollywood actor is found guilty.

The agency said it is actively involved in the case and confirmed that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

It further listed some sections of the law dealing with the act and the likely punishment if Baba Ijesha is found guilty.

“For avoidance of doubt, the following allegations are being considered:

(1)Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment

(2) Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment

(3) Sexual Assault- S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment

(4) Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by 7 years imprisonment,” LSDSVRT said in the statement.

“We have absolute confidence in the criminal justice system, as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice is served in this matter and most importantly, the survivor receives the relevant support on her journey towards healing.”

Baba Ijesha, was arrested on April 22 for allegedly defiling a minor.

Lagos State police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement that preliminary findings revealed that the suspect assaulted the victim sexually when she was seven years old.

There was an uproar following a report that a directive had been given for the release of Baba Ijesha from custody.

A video of the suspect confessing to sexually assaulting the victim and begging for forgiveness had, however, gone viral following the rumour that investigation revealed that Baba Ijesha did not defile the victim.

Comedienne Princess who is the foster parent of the victim said Baba Ijesha first assaulted the girl twice sexually when she was 7. She said the Nollywood actor penetrated the victim with a key.

Princess said the victim opened up about the incident recently at the age of 14 when a video of Baba Ijesha acting with her showed on their screen at home.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...