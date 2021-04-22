A babysitter has been charged with capital murder Thursday, 22 April, after he allegedly used several wrestling-style moves and a football hold on a 1-year-old baby who later died.

Marvin Rex Lake, 24, was arrested following the death of Ahren Joshua DeHart who suffered a fractured skull and brain damage.

Lake was watching the victim, along with two other children, on April 13 while their mothers were working.

In a video call with the mum of the other children earlier in the evening, DeHart was “in good health and alert, but was crying and fussy.”

Just over four hours later, by 9.30 pm, Lake called the second mum and told her DeHart had “rag-dolled” and vomited up something red.

The boy’s mother returned to the home shortly before midnight where she found her son unresponsive, an affidavit said.

The two other children in Lake’s care were also found with injuries, authorities have said.

DeHart sadly died three days later. on April 16.

Lake reportedly told police initially that he had no idea how the toddler was injured. KFOX14 reported.

But he later admitted carrying out wrestling moves after getting upset that the child had ripped a pillow, El Paso police said.

The little boy suffered multiple injuries, including hemorrhaging of the lung.

Lake is said to have admitted anger issues and that he wasn’t aware of his own strength.

Cops say Lake insisted: “I did not hurt his head. I only caused the internal injuries.”

Lawrence DeHart, Ahren’s uncle, said: “Ahren was on life support, and on Friday, at around 2:30 p.m. we were all there at the hospital and they decided to disconnect everything and let him pass away.

“Never in my life did I think I, my family, a 20-year-old newly married couple with almost an exact one-year-old baby would have to live through this.”

The babysitter is said to have spoken with police the day before the child died, seeking damages for a futon the baby is said to have been injured on.

Lake remains in jail with no bond set.

