American drama film “Nomadland” triumphed at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, with Chinese director Chloe Zhao’s intimate portrayal of marginalised Americans winning in four categories including best film, best actress and best director. The socially distanced and largely remote awards ceremony in London saw a strong showing by women directors in the run-up […]

