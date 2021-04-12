American model, Ashley Gerren Taylor, who appeared on the BET reality series Baldwin Hills and documentary America the Beautiful, has passed away. She was only 30 years old.

According to The Shaderoom, the mother of one passed away in her sleep due to natural causes on Sunday, April 11, at about 4:30 am.

The report also said she battled with Lupus disease and was on dialysis at the time of her death. She also had various health issues.

Her fellow BET star Ray Cunningham has confirmed the sad news via his social media pages. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Just got the worst news. I hate it’s on the internet already. RIP to my @BET fam, my babes Gerren Baldwin Hills, unfortunate circumstances. We love you Gerren.”

Taylor started modelling when she was 12 after being spotted by a talent scout in Los Angeles Park. She was the youngest model ever signed by the runway division of L.A. Models. Taylor also signed with the Ford modelling agency and was booked by the designers Tracy Reese, Tommy Hilfiger and Betsey Johnson.

Taylor’s acting career kicked off in 2007 with the BET reality series ‘Baldwin Hills’, which featured teenagers from Baldwin Hills district in Los Angeles. The show was aired for three seasons between 2007 and 2009. Gerren Taylor happened to be the star attraction of the first season, where her relationship with Moriah Johnson was a key focus.

Celebrities like Nia Riley, Carol Rodriguez, Malcolm D Kelley, Bria Myles, and others have also mourned her tragic death on Instagram.

