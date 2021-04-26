By Wole Mosadomi

No fewer than eight communities comprising about 1,500 residents have reportedly been sacked by bandits in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was gathered that the bandits numbering about 60, late Saturday, invaded Fuka District on motorcycles armed with AK-47 rifles.

Sources said on arrival in Fuka village, the bandits made straight to the resident of a renowned businessman, Alhaji Doma Fuka, from where they were said to have proceeded to the resident of a member of the Niger State House of Assembly, Mr Andrew Doma.

The bandits, it was gathered, after forcing out the villagers from their houses moved from house to house to steal cash and other valuables as well as rustled their cows.

Many of the villagers mostly women and children were wounded by the bandits and were immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospitals.

Members of the vigilante in the affected communities are now trailing the bandits for their possible arrest and the recovery of the rustled cows.

Speaking further on the development, an eyewitness told our correspondent that the number of those abducted could not be immediately ascertained.

“I am not sure of the number of those killed or abducted but I can confirm to you is that there is nobody in these communities now because the bandits have turned the villages to their hiding places and cooking centres,” he disclosed.

Efforts to get Police confirmation proved abortive as the state Police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached.

However, a staff of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency in Sarkin Pawaa, confirmed the story.

