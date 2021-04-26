Ola Ajayi Ibadan

UNKNOWN gunmen have successfully carried out the abduction of the family of eight including a nursing mother, at a hotel in Ajaawa, Ogbomoso in Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victims, a hotelier, Mr Olukunle Oyedokun, his wife, Juliana and seven others were kidnapped around 10 pm on Saturday.

Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso said it was true that some people were kidnapped but added he did not know the actual number.

“Yes, I’m aware that a hotel was attacked at Ajaawa where the abduction of some people took place. Our men are actively on the trail of the abductors. Investigations are ongoing.”

A source who gave vivid details of the abduction told Vanguard that apart from kidnapping the hotelier and his wife who is a nursing mother, the brother’s wife, Juliana Oyedokun, and her 10-year-old son, John; Omoriyeba, and her daughter, six-year-old Adesewa; another Oyedokun’s child, Oluwajuwonlo and a guest in the hotel were abducted by the bandits.

The source said the hoodlums stormed the hotel around 10 p.m. The hotel is behind CAC Primary School, Lagbedu Road, Ogbomoso.

According to information gathered, the abductors who looked like herders fired several shots to scare people in the area before kidnapping their victims.

While the abductors held their victims’ hostage, two other persons were said to have escaped into the bush.

The kidnappers were said to have called the family members on Sunday, asking for N15 million ransom.

Though the ransom has been reduced to N2.5m, the family members are still sourcing for the money.

