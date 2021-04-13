By Ola Ajayi

SOME bandits have again abducted three women at Onipe Community, Idi Ayunre area of Ibadan on Monday.

According to information gathered, the hoodlums who reportedly hid in the bush suddenly emerged and started shooting to scare people away.

While the shooting was on, the bandits were said to have held the three women hostage before leading them into the thick bush in the area.

One of the kidnap victims was said to have been forced out of a Toyota SUV marked AGL 66 FY.

Two men who reported the case at a police station in Idi Ayunre have the names of the victims as Mrs Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde.

Though, the victims are yet to be rescued, Vanguard gathered that a team of policemen from Idi Ayunre Divisional Police station, hunters and local vigilante group have been combing nooks and crannies of the area.

The new Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the story said other tactical teams had joined the security agents on the trail of the hoodlums.

Also confirming the story, the National President of Soludero Hunters Association of Nigeria, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi said he and his men were awaiting directive from the Oyo State Government before they could go for such operation.

“Yes, we heard and a security officer with the state government promised to get in touch with us but we have been trying to call him.”

“We need to be mobilized. First, the thick forest where the kidnappers took their victims to is owned by the government. Also, we don’t have money we can spend. All the achievements recorded so far were possible because of the help we got from Ilaji Farms.”

“As we are now, we are stuck. If we need to enter the bush for the rescue operation, the men with me need to be encouraged. We can’t do so with needed help from the government”, he said.

The post Bandits kidnap women in Oyo as hunters await approval from Govt for rescue operation appeared first on Vanguard News.

