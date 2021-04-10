The number of casualties as a result of bandits’ activities has swelled by seven as four policemen were in the early hours of Saturday, April 10th, found dead at various locations in Kebbi State and their rifles carted away by the bandits.
Gunshot wound were discovered on the bodies of the police officers.
Three soldiers were also reportedly killed by hoodlums in the state.
Their corpses have since been deposited at the General Hospital, Zuru Kebbi State.
Meanwhile, the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained by local vigilantes so also the number of arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums.
