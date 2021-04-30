By Bashir Bello Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the wee hours of Friday morning killed one Abdu Buzu (Warwas) and abducted four other persons in Dangani village, Musawa Local government area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that among the four persons abducted were three children of a lecturer, Malam Sule Dan-hudu with the Isa Kaita College of Education in Katsina.

A source in the area said the bandits stormed the village around 1:40am, killed Abdu Buzu and kidnapped others.

He identified the kidnap victims as Abdurrahaman, Ahmed and Amina (all children of the lecturer as well as Ibrahim Ma’aruf (Dan-ula).

However, as at the time of filing in this report, the Katsina State Police Command is yet to issue any official statement to that effect.

In a related development, the police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said its men engaged in fierce battle with some bandits who were escaping from the ongoing military onslaught with rustled domestic animals.

“On Thursday, between 11:00hrs to 17:00hrs, based on credible intelligence, Area Commander, Dutsinma led a combine team of Police and vigilante group to Aidun Dudu, Danmusa LGA, a cattle route exiting into Rugu forest and blocked suspected bandits who were escaping from the ongoing military onslaught with rustled domestic animals.

“The team engaged them into a fierce gun duel which made the bandits to fled and abandoned the rustled animals. In the course of scanning the scene, the team recovered one hundred and fifty-three Cows and forty-one Sheep. It is believed that many escaped the scene with gunshots wound.

“The command assures the citizens that the security agencies are on top of the situation and should report any suspicious person or group of persons to the police. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah stated.

Meanwhile, in another development, the command said it succeeded in arresting one Ibrahim Lawal, alias “Abba Kala”, a notorious thief and ex-convict, who specializes in house breaking who broke into the house and vehicle of one Kamalu Ibrahim and stole away 273 handsets valued N15 million.

