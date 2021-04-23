Breaking News

Bandits kill three abducted students of Kaduna private university

By
0
bandits-kill-three-abducted-students-of-kaduna-private-university
Views: Visits 2

Armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University have shot dead three of the abductees. The state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made the disclosure in a statement. It would be recalled that the armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami […]

The post Bandits kill three abducted students of Kaduna private university appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Scrutiny of Tesla grows after apparently driverless fatal crash

Previous article

Road crashes claim 26 lives in Adamawa – FRSC

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News