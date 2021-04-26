Barely four days after three students of Greenfield University, Kaduna were killed, two more students of the university have also been killed by their abductors.

The students were abducted last Tuesday.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan disclosed this on Monday evening.

He said the university has been informed of the development.

Though the identities of the two killed students were not disclosed, the Commissioner said their bodies have been evacuated to a mortuary.

Aruwan said: “On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021. “The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development. “The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future. “The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls. The Government will update the citizenry on further developments.”

Like this: Like Loading...