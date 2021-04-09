Mr Sanusi Buba, Commissioner of Police in Katsina State, says four bandits have voluntarily surrendered their weapons to the police in the state.

Buba said at a press conference on Thursday in Katsina that the bandits surrendered 26 rifles, hundreds of ammunition and 45 stolen cows.

“The Command wishes to inform the public that four bandits’ leaders decided on their own to come out from the forest, denounce banditry and surrender their weapons.

“They are: Sale Turwa, Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki and Sani Mai-daji.

“They surrendered two General Purpose Machine Guns, one AK 49 rifle, 23 AK 47 rifles, 109 GPMG ammunition, 94 pieces of 7.62mm live ammunition of AK 47, and 45 rustled cows,” he said.

“It became imperative at this juncture, to warn other recalcitrant bandits who refuse to surrender, that government is mightier than any person or group of persons.

“The police and other security agencies will continue to deal decisively with any individual or group of unrepentant bandits that refused to surrender,” he added.

Buba urged people in the state to continue to provide vital information to security agents that would assist in the fight against banditry and other crimes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Bandits surrender 26 rifles to police in Katsina appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...