By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A yet to be identified bank customer has died after falling on several attempts to withdraw cash for his treatment.

The incident happened, Monday afternoon at a new generation bank at the Education bus stop in Mile 1 axis of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the late customer, banks with the financial institution till the sad incident happened.

A source privy to the incident, who earlier posted the picture of the late victim on a Facebook with account Uwaifo Oviawe, noted that the victim died out of frustration.

Also read:

The source said: “A customer banking with one of the new generation banks in Port Harcourt has died due to frustration and unfriendly treatment by the customer service attendants of the bank.

“The man who is a customer of the new generation bank just died now in front of the bank. He was refused access to his own money since Friday even when he came with his next of kin.

“He was asked to go to the court to get an affidavit knowing the court is not in session.”

The source said the man following the task of getting an affidavit collapsed and died outside the bank.

However, the drama started at the open bank premises when a young lady and two men came to the scene demanding that the bank opens the access door so they could deposit the man’s remains in the banking hall.

The bank had shut operations based on the development and barred the panicking family members from accessing the hall.

The young lady who was in tears mentioned that the victim was her father, adding that the man was sick and had come to the bank to enable his treatment.

She said: “He had come to the bank on Friday to withdraw money, but they said he should bring a next of kin and affidavit over an issue I don’t know.

“When he came today they said he should go and bring court affidavit and the man told them that he is sick and the courts are not on, they refused. He died out of frustration.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Bank customer dies in Port Harcourt after failed attempts to get cash for treatment appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...