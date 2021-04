Jannik Sinner Sinner defeated Andre Rublev of Russia, 6 /2; 7/6 to reach his first clay-court semi-finals. The 19-year old Italian, seeded 11th, achieved the upset on in their first career meeting.

The post Barcelona Open: Sinner halts Rublev to reach semifinals appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...